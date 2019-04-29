close

Telugu film Kanchana's Hindi remake goes on floors

The Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster film Kanchana went on floors on Monday. Akshay Kumar is playing the lead in the film which will be directed by Raghava Lawrence, who directed the Telugu version too. Photograph of Akshay Kumar and Raghava Lawrence is going viral on social media platforms.

The film is a blockbuster in Telugu and has raked in a lot of money at the box office. 

Akshay will be reprising the role which was played by Lawrence. The film is titled as Laxmi Bomb and Kiara Advani is playing the leading lady in this film. In the Telugu version, Sharath Kumar played a transgender. It is said that this role will be reprised by Amitabh Bachchan. This is definitely big news for the fans of Amitabh.

This will be the first time both Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan will be playing such roles. Even Telugu audience is pretty excited and is looking forward to watching this film.

 

KanchanaAkshay KumarAkshay KumarAmitabh Bachchan
