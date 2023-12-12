trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2697869
NewsEntertainmentRegional
VYOOHAM

Telugu Investigative Crime Thriller Vyooham To Premiere On OTT From This Date

Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under the banner of Annapurna Studios and directed by Sashikanth Srivaishnav Peesapati, 'Vyooham' features Sai Sushanth Reddy, Chaitanya Krishna, Pavani Gangireddy, Ravindra Vijay, and Shashank Siddamsetty in prominent roles.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 08:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Telugu Investigative Crime Thriller Vyooham To Premiere On OTT From This Date

New Delhi: Telugu crime series 'Vyooham', which is generating curosity for its gripping and interesting plot, is all set for its OTT premiere. The crime-thriller is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under the banner of Annapurna Studios and directed by Sashikanth Srivaishnav Peesapati. 

It features a stellar ensemble cast starring Sai Sushanth Reddy in the lead role with Chaitanya Krishna, Pavani Gangireddy, Ravindra Vijay and Shashank Siddamsetty in pivotal roles. 'Vyooham' will premiere on Prime Video in Telugu in India and worldwide on December 14. 

'Vyooham' is an investigative crime thriller series that follows the story of a police officer. As he seeks justice, a complex array of suspects adds suspense, unveiling a mystery that challenges the officer and delves into his haunting past. With a captivating storyline and compelling performances, the series ensures a riveting experience, taking audiences through unexpected twists and turns.

'Vyooham' also features Pavani Gangireddy, Ravindra Vijay, and Shashank Siddamsetty in pivotal roles.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Which countries will disappear due to rising sea levels?
DNA Video
Congress Dhiraj Sahu IT Raid: Cash haul reaches Rs 351 crore
DNA Video
DNA: Putin praises PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: IPC issues drug safety alert for Painkiller Meftal
DNA Video
DNA: 220 Crore IT Raid Congress: Who is Dheeraj Sahu?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen to Mahua Moitra now?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Relationship' with mobile outweighs 'blood relations'!
DNA Video
DNA: Putin visits Saudi Arabia and UAE
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar grants India consular access to 8 Navy veterans
DNA Video
DNA: Sreesanth vs Gautam Gambhir 'fixer' scandal