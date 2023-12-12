Telugu Investigative Crime Thriller Vyooham To Premiere On OTT From This Date

New Delhi: Telugu crime series 'Vyooham', which is generating curosity for its gripping and interesting plot, is all set for its OTT premiere. The crime-thriller is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under the banner of Annapurna Studios and directed by Sashikanth Srivaishnav Peesapati.

It features a stellar ensemble cast starring Sai Sushanth Reddy in the lead role with Chaitanya Krishna, Pavani Gangireddy, Ravindra Vijay and Shashank Siddamsetty in pivotal roles. 'Vyooham' will premiere on Prime Video in Telugu in India and worldwide on December 14.

'Vyooham' is an investigative crime thriller series that follows the story of a police officer. As he seeks justice, a complex array of suspects adds suspense, unveiling a mystery that challenges the officer and delves into his haunting past. With a captivating storyline and compelling performances, the series ensures a riveting experience, taking audiences through unexpected twists and turns.

'Vyooham' also features Pavani Gangireddy, Ravindra Vijay, and Shashank Siddamsetty in pivotal roles.