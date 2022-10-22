Telugu producer Dil Raju urges people to watch 'Har Har Mahadev’, says 'excited to see the life journey of...'

New Delhi: ‘Har Har Mahadev’ is one of the most anticipated Diwali releases, which is just one week away from hitting the theatres, and the audience can not wait to watch the story of the brave and heroic Maratha warrior Baji Prabhu Deshpande. The actors and director are busy promoting the movie as it nears release. The cast of Har Har Mahadev, which also includes director Abhijeet Deshpande, actors Subodh Bhave and Sayli Sanjeev, recently met Dil Raju, one of the greatest producers in Telugu cinema.

During the meet, Dil Raju showed his love and adoration for the upcoming film and talked about how our history and lives are influenced by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He also urged the audience to watch the film since it is a film with a message. He said “ Har Har Mahadev is the first Marathi Multilingual film which is to be released PAN India. I am excited to see the life journey of Baji Prabhu Deshpande in the film and how close his bond was with his king.”

A true fight in our history, led by Bajiprabhu, in which only 300 men defeated a 12000-strong enemy army while paying a heavy price for the victory, is depicted in the film 'Har Har Mahadev.' On the other hand, it will be available to the mass audience across the nation, being Marathi cinema's first multilingual film.

Produced by ZEE Studios and directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. The film stars Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Sayli Sanjeev in the leads. The film is all set to hit the theatres on 25th October 2022.