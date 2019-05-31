Telugu remake of '2 States' release update

The Tollywood remake of Bollywood film 2 States has completed almost 90 per cent of the shoot of the film and with just a little more of the shoot, the film will be wrapped. The film stars Adivi Sesh and Sivani Rajasekhar in the lead roles and is directed by Venkat Reddy, a protégé of VV Vinayak. But yes, at the last minute, differences between director Venkat and hero Adivi Sesh have led to the film's abrupt stopping.

Sivani's parents, actors Jeevitha and Rajasekhar have tried to buy the whole film from the producer, such that they could finish the rest of the cinema and release it.

At a time when Sivani and Adivi Sesh are said to be discussing with director Prashant Varma who is currently directing Rajasekhar's Kalki to wrap the balance part, director Venkat Reddy has knocked the doors of the court. Until court gives its verdict, now it will be tough for them to go ahead with Varma.

This film went on floors almost a year ago and no updates have been given by the team till now. The only update they have given is about this issue. Rajasekhar’s younger daughter Sivathmika is also making her debut and the film is titled Dorasani. The first look is also unveiled. While everything is going fine with this project, which went on floors recently and is wrapped up too, 2 States remake is now in soup.

