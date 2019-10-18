'Thala 60 Pooja Day trends on Twitter'; fans excited for Ajith starrer—Check out reactions

New Delhi: Superstar Ajith Kumar is one of the most popular actors of Tamil cinema and has a huge fan-following. Ajith's upcoming film, the yet-tobe-titled 'Thala 60' is high on the buzzword and the excitement around it is palpable. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor and has Ajith playing the male lead.

Check out some reactions on Twitter here:

#THALA60PoojaDay Let's Make 1 M Tweets Before the Announcement Comes ... pic.twitter.com/fCg8mBQ1ZK — Daniel Viswasam(@nkp_daniel) October 18, 2019

'Thala 60 Pooja Day' topped the India trends on Twitter and fans continue to pour love for their favourite actor. As per reports, the film will be launched today with a special pooja conducted at Boney Kapoor's residence. The female lead of the film has not yet been revealed.

'Thala 60' will be directed by H Vinoth who also helmed Nerkonda Paarvai—The Tamil remake of Bollywood blockbuster 'Pink'.