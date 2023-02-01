topStoriesenglish2568265
THALAPATHY 67

Thalapathy 67: Vijay's Trending Pic with Lokesh Kanagaraj Breaks Internet, Fans Spot Trisha Krishnan at Airport as Shoot begins

Thalapathy 67 Release Date, News Update: South star Vijay's big Tamil entertainer has gone on the floors with shooting kickstarting in Kashmir.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

Trending Photos

New Delhi: South legend Thalapathy Vijay is all set for his next, tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 67' to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vijay's viral picture with the filmmaker has taken his fans by the storm who can't stop waiting for the big action Tamil entertainer to go on the floors. The viral image has been trending on social media pages and likewise, is shared by many. 

Filmmaker Lokesh confirmed that Thalapathy 67 is all set to be a gangster drama. Ending speculation over the inclusion of Thalapathy 67 in the much talked about Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), he clarified that his film with Vijay won’t be part of LCU. He made the statement on the sidelines of the trailer launch event of the Tamil film, Laththi.

Thalapathy 67 is produced by SS Lalit Kumar, under Seven Screen Studio, and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy. It stars Vijay in the lead role, along with an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@vijay_fans_kerala._)

Recently, fans also spotted South stunner Trisha Krishnan at the airport as she headed for the film shooting. 

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj last directed Kamal Haasan's massive hit 'Vikram'  which earned over Rs 400 crore gross globally.

