Thalapathy 67: Vijay's Trending Pic with Lokesh Kanagaraj Breaks Internet, Fans Spot Trisha Krishnan at Airport as Shoot begins

New Delhi: South legend Thalapathy Vijay is all set for his next, tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 67' to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vijay's viral picture with the filmmaker has taken his fans by the storm who can't stop waiting for the big action Tamil entertainer to go on the floors. The viral image has been trending on social media pages and likewise, is shared by many.

Filmmaker Lokesh confirmed that Thalapathy 67 is all set to be a gangster drama. Ending speculation over the inclusion of Thalapathy 67 in the much talked about Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), he clarified that his film with Vijay won’t be part of LCU. He made the statement on the sidelines of the trailer launch event of the Tamil film, Laththi.

Good evening guys! More than happy to join hands with @actorvijay na once again #Thalapathy67 pic.twitter.com/4op68OjcPi — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) January 30, 2023

Thalapathy 67 is produced by SS Lalit Kumar, under Seven Screen Studio, and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy. It stars Vijay in the lead role, along with an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Recently, fans also spotted South stunner Trisha Krishnan at the airport as she headed for the film shooting.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj last directed Kamal Haasan's massive hit 'Vikram' which earned over Rs 400 crore gross globally.