Thalapathy 69: Pooja Hegde Joins Thalapathy Vijay For The Much-Awaited Film

Pooja Hegde has teamed up with Thalapathy Vijay for the highly anticipated film ‘Thalapathy 69.’

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 02:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Thalapathy 69: Pooja Hegde Joins Thalapathy Vijay For The Much-Awaited Film Pic Credit: Instagram (@Pooja Hegde)

Pooja Hegde, known for keeping her fans updated about her life and projects, is all set to star opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the much-anticipated film 'Thalapathy 69.' This project holds special significance as it marks Vijay’s final film, making it a milestone in his career.   

The collaboration between Pooja and Vijay has already generated immense excitement, especially after their previous blockbuster 'Beast.' As filming progresses in Chennai, Pooja has been sharing sneak peeks from the set. Recently, she posted an Instagram story showcasing a tranquil morning view of the city, captioned, “Chennai Mornings Day 16.” She revealed that her day began at 6:30 a.m., accompanied by the hashtag #T69, which has only added to the anticipation.   

Have a look at her Instagram story here:

Scheduled for an October 2025 release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, 'Thalapathy 69' promises to be a grand cinematic experience. Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, the film is set to celebrate Vijay’s legacy with a pan-Indian appeal.   

Besides 'Thalapathy 69,' Pooja is juggling multiple high-profile projects, including 'Deva' and 'Suriya 44.' As one of the busiest stars in the industry, her packed schedule has fans eagerly awaiting updates, with 'Thalapathy 69' standing out as one of the most eagerly anticipated films. 

