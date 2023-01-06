Thalapathy Vijay and wife Sangeetha's divorce rumours spread like wildfire, here's the truth!

New Delhi: South superstar Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha have been going strong for 23 long years. However, what came as a shocker to his ocean of fan followeing were sudden reports claiming that the couple has decided to head for a splitsvilla. This left fans heartbroken, so here's what actually led to his rumour being spread like wildfire.

According to Pinkvilla, Vijay and Sangeetha's divorce rumour began after mysteriously actor's Wikipedia page stated that he and his wife are getting divorced with mutual consent. But it looks like a mere 'rumour' as the Wikipedia page has taken it off now and mentions nothing about the development as such.

Social media was also set on fire with fans expressing their disappointment.

December 29, 2022

What might have added fuel to the fire was Sangeetha's absence from Vijay's upcoming massive release Varisu's audio launch and the baby shower of Atlee and Priya. Although, reports suggest that Sangeetha is on holiday with her family in the US.

Vijay got married to Sangeetha Sornalingam, who is a Sri Lankan Tamil. He met her in the United Kingdom and they have two children. On the work front, Vijay's much-awaited Tamil drama Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally who wrote it with Hari and Ashishor Solomon.

The movie is produced by Dil Raju, Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema. The film features Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The music is composed by Thaman S, the cinematography is handled by Karthik Palani and the editing is by Praveen K. L.

It will release worldwide on January 11, 2023.