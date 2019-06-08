'The Extraordinary Jourey of the Fakir' shows immigration in positive way, says Dhanush

Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Dhanush, who is gearing up for the global release of his maiden international film 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir', says it deals with the issue of global immigration and shows it a positive light.

The story of the film starts from India and travels to different places like Paris, London and Libya as the central character Ajatashatru Lavash Patel sets out on his journey.

It touches upon the problems that many immigrants are facing worldwide.

Talking about it, Dhanush told IANS here: "We have dealt with the issue of immigration in a very positive way in the film. It may or may not make a difference but that was not the only intention to make the film. Primarily, it is a film, a journey of Ajatashatru and how that is intertwined with global immigration."

Directed by Ken Scott, 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir' is based on a novel written by Romain Puertolas. The film features international actors like Bérénice Bejo, Erin Moriarty, Barkhad Abdi and Gérard Jugnot.

A young actor who has worked extensively in the south Indian film industry, Dhanush is a National Award winning artiste who has made his mark with movies like 'Aadukalam', 'Kaaka Muttai' and 'Visaranai'.

Asked about how collaborating with international actors has widened his vista, he said: "It was a great experience of working with actors coming from different countries and (knowing) a different school of thought. I have observed a lot during the filming and learnt about their perspective on acting.

"Ken is an international director and his style is different from ours... those things were a learning experience for me. I am really fortunate to work with some of the global talents," Dhanush said.

The film has travelled to some international film festivals already.

Dhanush said it is pretty overwhelming to see he has fans outside India and they liked the film.

"I think the film worked for them. We have gone to some of the key markets where the audience appreciated the film. Having said that, I think I am too young and new to comment on the business and market of the film at the international market. Of course, there is potential, but I cannot analyse it."

Dhanush has also acted in Bollywood films like 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Shamitabh'.

While fans would love to see more of him in Hindi films, he says: "I just want to be part of good scripts, good content... and not really thinking of any region barrier or language for that matter. I am willing to explore stories from all the regions -- whether it is Tamil, Hindi or English. What matters the most is if the story is compelling.

"When I read a script, it is the relatability that matters to me... The impact creates the magic."

'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir' is releasing on June 21.

