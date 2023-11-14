The Ghost OTT Release Is HERE! Watch Nagarjuna Action-Thriller Film Here

NEW DELHI: The well-known Nagarjuna, Akkineni Nagarjuna Rao, requires no introduction. The actor has achieved legendary status thanks to his years of nonstop blockbuster hits. Millions of people in the nation adore and respect the two-time winner of the National Film Awards, and long lines form to see his movies.

And his third movie of the year, following Bangarraju and Brahmastra. Recently, 'The Ghost' has also been released in theatres. And don't worry if you were distracted by the festivities and missed the movie. You can watch the film online from the comfort of your home because 'The Ghost' is now on OTT.

Netflix now features the Telugu action film directed by Nagarjuna. The film arrived in theatres on October 5, on the occasion of Dussehra, amid much fan anticipation. Nagarjuna fans can now watch 'The Ghost' on OTT from the comfort of their own homes.

It was released on Netflix on November 2, 2023. 'The Ghost' delivers a tonne of action scenes as one might anticipate, and its captivating plot will keep viewers interested. Those who enjoy the genre should not pass this one up at all; it will undoubtedly be entertaining to watch.

Starring in The Ghost are Bilal Hossein, Ravi Varma, Anikha Surendran, Gul Panagag, Sonal Chauhan, Ravi Nagarjuna, and Manish Chaudhari. In the movie, Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan play Interpol officers; Gul Panag plays Nagarjuna's sister, and Anikha Surendran plays his niece. The Ghost was directed by Praveen Sattaru. He is a master at writing chick-lit action thrillers, and The Ghost is no different.