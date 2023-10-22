The Girlfriend First Look Out: Rashmika Mandanna Announces New Telugu Film With Intriguing Teaser

New Delhi: Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who made her debut in the acting industry in 2016 with 'Kirik Party', has established herself as one of the most bankable stars at present time.

The actress has established a special place in millions of hearts with films like 'Chalo', 'Kirik Party', 'Dear Comrade', 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Pushpa: The Rise' and others. Rashmika is now gearing up for the release of her 24th film, which is touted to be a solo led thriller. The film is titled 'A Girlfriend'.

The actress took to Instagram and announced Announcing her 24th film, Rashmika wrote in the caption, "The world is full of great love stories. But there are those few love stories that haven't been heard or seen before. And 'The Girlfriend' is one such."

In the video, the voiceover in Telugu, "I love her so much that she doesn't need friends, family or anyone else. I am all she needs. I just want her to be with me 24/7, To have a girl I can call MINE."

Going by the looks, the teaser looks all things intriguing and exciting, and is sure to give one thrills.

The highly-anticipated film is presented by Allu Aravind under Geetha Arts. However, details about the remaining cast are yet to be disclosed, the production team has confirmed that filming will commence shortly.

The teaser hints at the film exploring the theme of possessiveness within relationships.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is awaiting the release of her next film 'Animal, in which she is paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She also has 'Pushpa: The Rule' opposite Allu Arjun and 'D51', opposite Dhanush in the pipeline.

Apart from these, Rashmika also solo led film 'Rainbow' in the lineup next.