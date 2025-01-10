The Rana Daggubati Show: Rana Reunites With Uncle Venkatesh For Fun-filled Finale - WATCH

New Delhi: The season finale of Rana Daggubati's talk show The Rana Daggubati Show brought together some of the Telugu film industry’s most iconic figures under one roof.

The finale episode of popluar Telugu talk show featured a star-studded lineup, including his uncle and legendary actor Venkatesh Daggubati, alongside celebrated director Anil Ravipudi, and talented actresses Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary, all part of Venkatesh’s upcoming film, 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam.'

Additionally, the episode also features Ramana Gogula who makes his comeback to the music industry after 23 years, alongside Venky Sir’s daughter and Rana’s cousin Aashritha Daggubati adding a healthy dose of fun anecdotes and exciting insights to the mix.

The episode was generously loaded with Sankranthi special food, laughter, interesting anecdotes, and behind-the-scenes tales from their film’s set.

Anil Ravipudi, known for his humour-infused filmmaking style, shared some amusing insights about Venkatesh’s on-set quirks. ''Venky Sir hesitates only at food,” joked Anil. Rana, always quick on his feet, chimed in, “I noticed he’ll not get angry, but gets ‘Hangry’.''

Recalling a Mumbai schedule with his uncle, Rana revealed how he managed to diffuse a tense moment when an extended shoot cut into lunch. The usually calm Victory V was close to losing his cool when Rana quickly intervened with a well-timed lunch break.



The conversation then shifted to Sankranthiki Vasthunam, with Venkatesh recounting with a smile, “I was slapped by Aishwarya Rajesh’s character multiple times.” Aishwarya, known for her candid sense of humour, cheekily asked, ''Sir, has anybody hit you like that before?''

Venkatesh hilariously responded,''This is my first experience.” Aishwarya further revealed, “I did slap him very tightly in the film. When I asked if that was painful, Venky sir told me to go on and slap harder, but do it in one take.'' The camaraderie among the cast was evident, with hearty laughter and mutual respect shining through each anecdote.



Created, hosted, and executive produced by Rana Daggubati the finale episode of The Rana Daggubati Show was a fitting end to a season brimming with unfiltered conversations, heartwarming stories, and candid moments.

The Rana Daggubati Show are available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.