THE VILLAGE

The Village: Prime Video Unveils Music Album Of Tamil Horror Series

The upcoming Tamil Original Series is directed by Milind Rau and produced by BS Radhakrishnan under the banner of Studio Shakthi Productions. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 01:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Village: Prime Video Unveils Music Album Of Tamil Horror Series Actor Arya's Tamil horror stories, 'The Village' will premiere on Nov 24 (Pic: Film Poster)

NEW DELHI: Prime Video on Wednesday unveiled the music album of their upcoming Tamil Original horror series 'The Village'. The album comprises 11 original songs that invite you into a deeply human experience, where each song becomes a chapter in the collective story of a resilient community.
 
The album is composed by Girishh Gopalakrishnan and the lyrics are penned by Madurai Soljour (Syan Saheer, Senthil Kumar), Iykki Berry, Snekan, Guru  Ayyadurai and Shilpa Natarajan. From the vibrant celebration of the Thiruvizha to the introspective moments in Memento Mori, and the tender lullaby of Kannurangu Kanmaniye, this album is a humanized exploration of love, sacrifice, and the unstoppable march of time.
 
Here are the tracklist of the album:

1. Thiruvizha - Singer: Muthu Sirpi, Sinduri Vishal, Mathichiyam Bala; Lyricist: Snekan
2. Thaayi Song (Traditional Version) - Singer: Mathichiyam Bala, Guru Ayyadurai, Sinduri Vishal; Lyricist: Snekan
3. Thaayi Song (Horror Version) - Singer: Guru Ayyadurai; Lyricist: Snekan
4. Memento Mori - Singer and Lyricist: Madurai Souljour, Iykki Berry
5. Mutation Theme (The Village Title Track) - Singer: Sinduri Vishal, Guru Ayyadurai; Lyricist: Snekan
6. Kannurangu Kanmaniye (Sister's Death song) - Singer: Girishh Gopalakrishnan; Lyricist: Snekan
7. Manna Vetti (Worker's Song) - Singer: Guru  Ayyadurai; Lyricist: Guru  Ayyadurai
8. Jigum-wa - Singer: D. Prathima Pillai, Shilpa Natarajan; Lyricist: Shilpa Natarajan
9. Blue Cave 10. Vettaiyan Theme
11. Thaayi Song (Ghost Version) - Singer: Girishh Gopalakrishnan; Lyricist: Snekan
 
Directed by Milind Rau, 'The Village', is a horror-series inspired by Asvin Srivatsangam, Vivek Rangachari, and Shamik Dasgupta’s graphic horror novel of the same name, initially published by Yali Dream Works. The show revolves around a man who embarks on a chilling rescue mission to save his family. 

A Studio Shakthi production, the series is produced by B. S. Radhakrishnan and written and created by Milind Rau, Deeraj Vaidy, and Deepthi Govindarajan. The series stars popular Tamil actor 'Arya' in the lead, alongside a versatile ensemble cast featuring Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, George Mayan, PN Sunny, Muthukumar K, Kalairaani SS, John Kokken, Pooja, V Jayaprakash, Arjun Chidambaram, and Thalaivasal Vijay. 

The series is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 24, 2023 in Tamil, dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, with subtitles in English.

