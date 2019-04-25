Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe to get a remake in Hindi

As per reports, Tamil film Super Deluxe, which was released recently is a blockbuster hit all over is said to be remade in Hindi. The film opened to rave reviews from critics. Even celebrities from other industries have watched the film and have gone gaga over it. Performances by Samantha Akkineni, Ramya Krishna, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Fasil have been appreciated.

Well, credit goes to Thiagarajan Kumararaja for making such a film in the anthology genre. The director's work is in demand and even filmmakers in Bollywood are planning of remaking this film. We hear that Thiagarajan Kumararaja is all set to take his critically acclaimed film to the biggest film industry of India. It is said that the director has been receiving offers from Bollywood but nothing has been confirmed till now.

However, a source revealed that the director has agreed to make the film in Hindi for one of the leading production houses of Bollywood. With Hindi filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and others raving about the film, Bollywood studios were keen on remaking and on bringing Kumararaja on board.

The film is expected to have some big Bollywood stars on board. It is said that many are keen on being part of this project which is a blockbuster in Tamil film industry. An official confirmation is awaited.