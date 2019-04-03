Third schedule of iSmart Shankar goes on floors

Actor Ram Pothineni and team of iSmart Shankar which comprises heroines Nabha Natesh, Niddhi Aggerwal, director Puri Jagannadh, producer Charmme Kaur has wrapped up their Goa schedule and have started shooting for the third schedule of the film and it is said that with this, most of the shooting will be wrapped up.

This schedule began on Monday at Ramoji Film City and Naveen Kumar, a member from the team of Ram, Pothineni tweeted saying, “And the 3rd schedule of #iSmartShankar begins from today in hyderabad! Major part of the shoot and all the kickass stuff gonna complete in this schedule..Get ready for the MOST AWAITED COMBO ever.@ramsayz @purijagan @Charmmeofficial @AgerwalNidhhi @NabhaNatesh @PuriConnects.” (sic)

And the 3rd schedule of #iSmartShankar begins from today in hyderabad! Major part of the shoot and all the kickass stuff gonna complete in this schedule.. Get ready for the MOST AWAITED COMBO ever.@ramsayz @purijagan @Charmmeofficial @AgerwalNidhhi @NabhaNatesh @PuriConnects pic.twitter.com/xTEdv6xT5c — Naveen Kumar (@naveenkumarsayz) April 1, 2019

With the major part of the shooting being completed in this schedule, the team has begun shooting for the songs on Wednesday.

Producer Charmme Kaur shared the news on her social media account and wrote, “We start shooting for #ismartshankar songs from 3 rd April .. huge set getting ready by @JonnyShaik ..” (sic)

We start shooting for #ismartshankar songs from 3 rd April .. huge set getting ready by @JonnyShaik .. https://t.co/QuvJl4CKOM — Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) April 1, 2019

The film will have Ram as a pucca Hyderabadi guy and for the character, he is playing, Ram learnt the Telangana dialect and underwent a makeover too. Nabha Natesh has also maintained a dakhni dialect to match up with Ram for this film.

Director Puri Jagannadh is so confident about this film being a hit and has registered a title called Double Smart for the sequel for this film already. It has been a long time since he has acted in a mass film and his fans are waiting to see him in the massy avatar.