This unseen viral video of south actress Seerat Kapoor will make your jaws drop - Watch

Mumbai: After the success of "Krishna and his Leela", Seerat Kapoor is excited for her upcoming projects to show her capabilities as an actress as a lead in her upcoming "Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma". Seerat Kapoor is loved by the viewers as Ruksar and wants to see more of her.

This unseen video of Seerat Kapoor, which is the BTS video of her latest photoshoot, is blowing the mind of her fans. This video was uploaded by Seerat on Women's day, which is getting viral now for the obvious reasons. Seerat Kapoor is looking gorgeous flaunting her mesmerising look. Check out the video

Watch it here:

Seerat Kapoor made her debut as an Actress in 2014 with 2 different Cinema’s "Zid" in Bollywood and "Run Raja Run" in Tollywood. Post her grand debut in Indian Cinema, she has had an exceptional career in Tollywood with some blockbuster hits like Tigers (2015), Columbus (2015), Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (2017), Okka Kshanam ( 2017) and Touch Chesi Chudu (2018).