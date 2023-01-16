Thunivu box office collections; Ajith Kumar starrer witnesses impressive first Sunday, inches close to Rs 100 cr-mark

NEW DELHI: South superstar Ajith Kumar's latest action heist film 'Thunivu' has generated a bumper response at the Box Office. The film, which witnessed an opening of Rs. 28.50 crores on Jan 11, has recorded an impressive show on the first Sunday as its collections grew further, inching towards the Rs 100 crore-mark. 'Thunivu', which has been made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, has been Ajith's most-anticipated movie this year. On the day of its release, his fans across the world thronged the cinema halls to watch their favourite hero on the 70 mm screen.

The film is also facing a big Box Office battle with Thalapathy Vijay's 'Varisu'. Both films are in neck-to-neck competition at the ticket counters and as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, they have entered the Rs 100 crore club.

#Thunivu has entered the _ 100 Cr Club at the #India Box office.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 16, 2023

#Varisu has entered the _ 100 Cr Club at the #India Box office.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 16, 2023

#Thunivu has entered profit zone in several overseas markets already.. _ — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 16, 2023

According to Sacnilk, the early estimates of the film’s first Sunday collections are around Rs 11.50 crore, taking its net collection to Rs 67 cr. It is yet to have a release in Hindi. The action heist film had an overall 74.26 per cent Tamil occupancy on Sunday.

The domestic Box Office collections of 'Thunivu' are as follows:

Wednesday - Rs. 28.50 crores

Thursday - Rs. 11 crores

Friday - Rs. 10 crores

Saturday - Rs. 13.50 crores

Sunday - Rs 11.50 crores

Total - Rs. 74.50 crores

'Thunivu' is helmed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. Ghibran scored music for Ajith for the first time in 'Thunivu' while cinematography was done by Nirav Shah.

The film also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veeran, Ajay, and GM Sundar. 'Thunivu' was reported to be trying to cast actors from 'across the industry' in the film. In May 2022, a month after filming began, Manju Warrier was signed as the lead actress, her second Tamil film after 'Asuran'.

The plot of 'Thunivu' follows a dreaded gangster named Radha. He and his men plan to rob one of the biggest banks in Chennai, only to realise that another gang led by a mysterious person, nicknamed Dark Devil, has already hijacked the bank. The film presents Ajith in the role of a baddie.

