New Delhi: Marking his Pan-India debut, Ravi Teja won millions of hearts when the first glimpse of his character was released from his upcoming film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', wanting audiences to see more of him. Well, the wait was finally over on Tuesday (October 3) after makers dropped a rip-roaring trailer of the upcoming Telugu-language action thriller film, leaving audiences at the tenterhooks of their seats. Ravi Teja looks like a ferocious tiger and roars like a tiger in the first-look poster that sees him in a rugged get-up with a thick beard.

The electrifying teaser showcases the Mighty Tiger (Ravi Teja) as he dominates the realm of terror in Stuartpuram, a city known far and wide as the crime capital of South India. Helmed by Vamsee, the trailer also features Nupur Sanon, Renu Desai, Sudev Nair, Hareesh Peradi, and more. Anupam Kher plays an IB officer and Murali Sharma features the DSP, creating a seamless fusion of high-octane action and gripping suspense.

The trailer for the upcoming film was released by the makers on 3rd October. It was released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and sign language as well. The makers have done a brilliant job depicting the 1980s era back to life. From the trailer, it is clear that a major chunk of the film will focus on Nageswara Rao as a small-time thug in Stuartpuram to his transformation into Tiger Nageswara Rao.



Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj are roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie. Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Srikanth Vissa is the dialogue writer, while Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer. The box office hunt of Tiger Nageswara Rao begins from Dussehra with the movie releasing grandly worldwide on October 20, 2023.

Directed by Vamsee, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is based on true rumours, set against the evocative backdrop of the 70s.