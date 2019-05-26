Title locked for Mahesh Babu's next

It was announced almost three months ago, that Mahesh Babu will be teaming up with Anil Ravipudi as he is keen on doing a comic caper. He also made it clear that he chose not to be part of Sukumar’s film as the script sounded pretty much serious.

The pre-production of the film has been taking place for more than three months and very soon, it is going will go on the floors. Mahesh, with family is celebrating the success of Maharshi by going on a vacation. Once he is back, he will begin shooting for the film.

From the past few weeks, there have been several reports going around that Mahesh’s film with Anil Ravipudi will either be titled Reddy Gari Abbayi or Sarileru Nikevvaru. Now, the latest news is that none of these two is the title.

The actual title has been confirmed long back. All this will be revealed only according to a plan. Anil has wrapped up the script and is currently hunting locations for the film. Dil Raju will produce this film whose heroine is yet to be finalized. The film is expected to release next year.

Fever of Maharshi is coming down slowly as it has been more than two weeks after the release of the film. Now, all eyes are on Mahesh Bau’s next film which is going to be directed by Anil Ravipudi, who has delivered hits like F2, Raja The Great, Supreme and Pataas.