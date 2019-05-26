close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Mahesh Babu

Title locked for Mahesh Babu's next

From the past few weeks, there have been several reports going around that Mahesh’s film with Anil Ravipudi will either be titled Reddy Gari Abbayi or Sarileru Nikevvaru. 

Title locked for Mahesh Babu&#039;s next

It was announced almost three months ago, that Mahesh Babu will be teaming up with Anil Ravipudi as he is keen on doing a comic caper. He also made it clear that he chose not to be part of Sukumar’s film as the script sounded pretty much serious.

The pre-production of the film has been taking place for more than three months and very soon, it is going will go on the floors. Mahesh, with family is celebrating the success of Maharshi by going on a vacation. Once he is back, he will begin shooting for the film.

From the past few weeks, there have been several reports going around that Mahesh’s film with Anil Ravipudi will either be titled Reddy Gari Abbayi or Sarileru Nikevvaru. Now, the latest news is that none of these two is the title.

The actual title has been confirmed long back. All this will be revealed only according to a plan. Anil has wrapped up the script and is currently hunting locations for the film. Dil Raju will produce this film whose heroine is yet to be finalized. The film is expected to release next year. 

Fever of Maharshi is coming down slowly as it has been more than two weeks after the release of the film. Now, all eyes are on Mahesh Bau’s next film which is going to be directed by Anil Ravipudi, who has delivered hits like F2, Raja The Great, Supreme and Pataas.  

 

Tags:
Mahesh BabuAnil RavipudiMaharshiReddy Gari AbbayiSarileru NikevvaruTelugu moviesDil Raju
Next
Story

Vijay Deverakonda likely to team up with Hanu Raghavapudi

Must Watch

PT2M52S

Kailash Kher congratulates PM Modi in a unique way, dedicated this song