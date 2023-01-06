topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentRegional
SS RAJAMOULI

'To many more such awards': Ram Charan wishes the best wishes for RRR director SS Rajamouli

Congratulating Rajamouli for his achievement, the 'RRR' star tweeted on Friday: "And to many more such awards!! Congratulations @ssrajamouli Garu".

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 06:12 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Congratulating Rajamouli for his achievement, the 'RRR' star tweeted on Friday: "And to many more such awards!! Congratulations @ssrajamouli Garu".
  • All eyes are now on the Golden Globe Awards night, where the movie is a frontrunner in two categories - Best Picture (Non-English Language) and Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'.

Trending Photos

'To many more such awards': Ram Charan wishes the best wishes for RRR director SS Rajamouli

New Delhi: Before leaving for Los Angeles to attend the Golden Globes evening in Los Angeles on January 11, Tollywood star Ram Charan reacted to S.S. Rajamouli's son posting a video of the 'RRR' helmer accepting the Best Director award at the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) gala recently.

Congratulating Rajamouli for his achievement, the 'RRR' star tweeted on Friday: "And to many more such awards!! Congratulations @ssrajamouli Garu".

All eyes are now on the Golden Globe Awards night, where the movie is a frontrunner in two categories - Best Picture (Non-English Language) and Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'.

The movie starring Ram Charan and NTR Jr has shown no signs of slowing even after almost a year of its theatrical release. And it has left its imprint on the box office of the US and Japan in the recent months.

'RRR', incidentally, is the second movie collaboration of Rajamouli and Ram Charan. They had previously worked on the hit Telugu movie 'Magadheera'.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?
DNA Video
DNA: How did Ferozeshah Kotla become the 'fort' of Tantriks?
DNA Video
DNA: When music composer RD Burman died in 1994
DNA Video
DNA : Women officer posted in world's highest battlefield
DNA Video
DNA: Exposing the misleading ranking of 'V-Dem'