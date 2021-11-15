हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shalu Chourasiya

Tollywood actress Shalu Chourasiya injured in attack at Hyderabad's KBR Park

Telugu actress Shalu Chourasiya was attacked by an unidentified person and her mobile phone was snatched away as well.

Tollywood actress Shalu Chourasiya injured in attack at Hyderabad&#039;s KBR Park
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Shalu Chaurasia was injured in an attack by an unidentified person near KBR Park in the tony Banjara Hills on Sunday night.

The young actor was attacked and her mobile phone snatched away when she was taking a stroll around 8.30 p.m.

She complained to the police that a man first asked her to hand over her money and valuables.

When she resisted, he punched her on her face and also tried to attack her with a rock. The assailant snatched her mobile phone and escaped.

She sustained injuries on her head and near her eye and was taken to a private hospital.

Responding to the complaint by the actress, the Banjara Hills police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

They were scanning footage from CCTV cameras in the area to identify the attacker.

The sprawling KBR Park is frequented by celebrities, businessmen and political leaders for morning or evening walks.

Incidents of chain snatching were reported around the park in the past.

In 2014, a man had opened fire on Aurobindo Pharma executive K. Nityananda Reddy with an AK-47 when the latter was sitting in his car after a morning walk.

Fortunately for Reddy, he escaped unhurt.

Police later arrested a former policeman posted with the anti-Maoist force Greyhounds, who confessed to stealing a rifle and carrying out the attack for extortion.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shalu ChourasiyaShalu Chourasiya actressShalu ChaurasiaShalu Chourasiya attacked
Next
Story

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's look as 'Khatija' in 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' out

Must Watch

PT38M16S

Taal Thok Ke: After failing on border, is China looking for new route of conspiracy against India?