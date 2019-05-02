Trailer of Maharshi unveiled at a grand pre-release event

The trailer of Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi has been unveiled at the grand pre-release event which was organised at People’s Plaza, Hyderabad. Actors Venkatesh Daggubati and Vijay Deverakonda attended the event as chief guests amongst a huge star cast, which also had all those directors with whom Mahesh Babu has worked with. Hundreds of Mahesh Babu’s fans were also present at the event.

All the songs from the jukebox were played at the event and singers also performed. Talking about the trailer, it has received mixed responses from all over. The expectations on the film are pretty high since the beginning and so, many fans were disappointed because the trailer couldn’t live up to their expectations.

The trailer gives us a glimpse on how the film is going to be and it is all about the journey of Rishi, with his friends Pooja and Ravi. It tells us the success story of Rishi who worked hard to see nothing but success through his way. The film has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and Allari Naresh in a key role. The film also has Rao Ramesh, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Jhansi and others in pivotal roles.

The film is releasing on May 9 and is directed by Vamsi Paidipally and is produced by Dil Raju, Ashwiny Dutt and Prasad V Potluri under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinemas banners respectively.

This film is the 25th project of Mahesh and there is a lot of euphoria surrounded around this film.