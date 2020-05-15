Trending: South actress Simran dances to Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde's 'Butta Bomma' song - Watch

New Delhi: Popular South actress Simran took to Twitter and shared a dance video of hers where she can be seen grooving to superstar Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's blockbuster song 'Butta Bomma'. The track has become so popular of late that several celebrities have shared their own dance versions on social media.

Simran propagated social distancing amid the lockdown and posted the video:

Allu Arjun's song is from his latest release "Ala Vaikunthapurramloo". The song has clicked with the fans, so much so that "Butta Bomma" has become a blockbuster on TikTok. Several TikTok users are seen performing the superhit hook step from the number, making it go viral.

Allu Arjun's actioner 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. It stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan amongst various others.

Singer Armaan Malik has sung the song and Thaman S has composed the music. Ramajogayya Sastry has penned the lyrics of 'Butta Bomma'.