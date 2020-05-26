हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Thalapathy Vijay

Trending: South actress Vedhika Kumar's dance on Thalapathy Vijay's 'Kutti Story' song from 'Master' goes viral - Watch

Vedhika Kumar grooved to 'Master' Vijay's song and it has gone viral on TikTok. 

Trending: South actress Vedhika Kumar&#039;s dance on Thalapathy Vijay&#039;s &#039;Kutti Story&#039; song from &#039;Master&#039; goes viral - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Thalapathy Vijay's much-hyped entertainer 'Master' took over the internet a few days back with fans making it a top trend on Twitter. Now, South actress Vedhika Kumar recently danced to one of its song titled 'Kutti Story' which has already become a chartbuster. 

Vedhika grooved to 'Master' Vijay's song and it has gone viral on TikTok. Watch it here: 

Thalapathy Vijay's is the highest-paid actor in Tamil cinema, reportedly. His 2019 release 'Bigil', which happens to be his third collaboration with maverick filmmaker Atlee emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil movie last year. 

He will next be seen in a movie titled 'Master' which is underproduction and that explains why this became a top trend on Twitter. The Tamil actioner is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. 'Master' features actor Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Ramya Subramanian amongst others, play important roles. 

The release of 'Master' has been pushed ahead due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.

 

Tags:
Thalapathy Vijaysouth starVijayMasterVedhika Kumarkutti storyTrendingViraltiktok
Next
Story

‘Minnal Murali’ film set vandalised in Kerala for 'hurting religious sentiments', CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns of strict action
  • 1,45,380Confirmed
  • 4,167Deaths

Full coverage

  • 55,43,232Confirmed
  • 3,48,356Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M26S

BJP leader meets Governor, suspense deepens over Maharashtra's politics