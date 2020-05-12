Trending: Vignesh Shivan’s mushy message for Nayanthara sends the internet into meltdown

New Delhi: Star couple Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have been ruling the trends list since Sunday after the director posted a mushy note for the actress on the occasion of Mother’s Day. He called her the “mother of his future children” and no sooner, the internet went into a meltdown. In a series of Instagram posts, Vignesh Shivan first wished his mom on Mother’s Day, the next message was dedicated to Nayanthara’s mom and the final was one for the actress.

The photo features Nayanthara holding a baby. It appears to have been taken during one of their holidays. “Happy Mother’s Day to the mother of the child in the hands of the mother of my future children,” he captioned the post.

Fans soon started speculating that the couple might be planning to get married soon. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara haven’t really spoken about their relationship officially, but the couple has confirmed that they are dating on Instagram quite often.

Here’s Vignesh Shivan’s message for his girlfriend:

And, that how he wished his mother and Nayanthara’s mother:

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara fell in love during the shooting of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’. They are currently working together on ‘Netrikann’, produced by Vignesh Shivan. She was last seen opposite superstar Rajinikanth in ‘Darbar’.