Trisha Krishnan read all five volumes of the epic to prepare for her role in 'PS 1'
The actress rose to fame with tamil movies such as `Saamy`, `Ghilli`, `Aaru` and she also acted in several Telugu projects including `Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana` and `Athadu`.
- Trisha Krishnan read all five volumes of Kalki Krishnamurthy`s book Ponniyin Selvan to prepare for her role
- The movie has been directed by Mani Ratnam
- The film was released on the 30th of September
Trending Photos
Mumbai: South star Trisha Krishnan read all five volumes of Kalki Krishnamurthy`s book Ponniyin Selvan to prepare for her role in Mani Ratnam`s movie `Ponniyin Selvan: I`(PS 1).
She said: "When we started shooting for the film, the entire world was hit by the pandemic which led to a lockdown. So, during that period, I read all 5 volumes of the novel. I used to believe that historic fictional novels are hard to read but this was very interesting."
The 39-year-old actress rose to fame with Tamil movies such as `Saamy`, `Ghilli`, `Aaru` and she also acted in several Telugu projects including `Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana` and `Athadu`.
She appeared on `The Kapil Sharma Show` along with `PS 1` co-stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi,and Sobhita Dhulipala.
She spoke further on her preparations for the role: "After finishing one book, you will be compelled to pick the next one, it`s that intriguing. But the novel and the film are quite different because the way Mani sir beautifully summarised 5 books into 2 films is beyond my imagination. So, I call this film Mani Ratnam`s `PS 1`."
Vikram also added to the conversation in a hilarious way: "Half the payment was for reading the book!"
`The Kapil Sharma Show` airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
Live Tv
More Stories