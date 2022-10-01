NewsEntertainmentRegional
TRISHA KRISHNAN

Trisha Krishnan read all five volumes of the epic to prepare for her role in 'PS 1'

The actress rose to fame with tamil movies such as `Saamy`, `Ghilli`, `Aaru` and she also acted in several Telugu projects including `Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana` and `Athadu`.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 08:13 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Trisha Krishnan read all five volumes of Kalki Krishnamurthy`s book Ponniyin Selvan to prepare for her role
  • The movie has been directed by Mani Ratnam
  • The film was released on the 30th of September

Mumbai:  South star Trisha Krishnan read all five volumes of Kalki Krishnamurthy`s book Ponniyin Selvan to prepare for her role in Mani Ratnam`s movie `Ponniyin Selvan: I`(PS 1).

She said: "When we started shooting for the film, the entire world was hit by the pandemic which led to a lockdown. So, during that period, I read all 5 volumes of the novel. I used to believe that historic fictional novels are hard to read but this was very interesting."

The 39-year-old actress rose to fame with Tamil movies such as `Saamy`, `Ghilli`, `Aaru` and she also acted in several Telugu projects including `Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana` and `Athadu`.

She appeared on `The Kapil Sharma Show` along with `PS 1` co-stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi,and Sobhita Dhulipala.

She spoke further on her preparations for the role: "After finishing one book, you will be compelled to pick the next one, it`s that intriguing. But the novel and the film are quite different because the way Mani sir beautifully summarised 5 books into 2 films is beyond my imagination. So, I call this film Mani Ratnam`s `PS 1`."

Vikram also added to the conversation in a hilarious way: "Half the payment was for reading the book!"

`The Kapil Sharma Show` airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
 

