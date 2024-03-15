NewsEntertainmentRegional
TVF

TVF's Maiden Kannada Feature Film 'Powder' Finally Completes The Shoot

Adding another exciting project to their already very exciting 2024 with new seasons of Panchayat, Gullak and Kota Factory. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 02:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

TVF's Maiden Kannada Feature Film 'Powder' Finally Completes The Shoot Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: TVF (The Viral Fever) has been treating the audience with compelling content that has entertained the audience. The content creator has indeed made a distinct place in the hearts of the audience. They are the content players from India who have been able to get 7 shows in IMDb's top 250 list whereas in totality India has 10 web series in this list. Making TVF the biggest content force out of India. 2024 seems to be completely a year for TVF. While the TVF has delivered some amazing intriguing content to the masses, it has now broadened its wings by venturing into its maiden Kannada feature Film with 'Powder' which has now wrapped its shoot. 

TVF has truly got no stop. The content creators are constantly embarking on a new journey. Now, TVF has stepped into Kannada film with their next venture film 'Powder'. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TVF | The Viral Fever (@theviralfever)

Moreover, with 'Powder', TVF indeed added yet another feather to its hat. While we have seen so much interesting content coming in from them, the excitement to watch 'Powder' is rising at a fever pitch. They already have an exciting lineup in 2024 with 16 shows. Especially with the next seasons of the most loved shows, Panchayat, Gullak, and Kota Factory, TVF is sure to set its rule in 2024. 

The way TVF left a mark on the minds of the audience with their highly engaging stories is phenomenal. Their shows brought interesting stories to the screens in a very entertaining manner that has left audiences impressed. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?
DNA Video
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there an uproar regarding Uttan Dargah?
DNA Video
DNA: How did 'open loot' happen in Bhupesh Baghel government?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Murderers' selling fake cancer medicines!
DNA Video
BJP 2nd Candidate List Update: Know about VIP candidate of BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: A picture that puts BCCI to shame
DNA Video
DNA: In which countries blind cricket is recognized?
DNA Video
DNA: Why discrimination against Indian blind cricket?
DNA Video
DNA: Why doesn't BCCI 'see' blind cricket?