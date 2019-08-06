Twitterati hail Thala Ajith-Shraddha's Pink remake Nerkonda Paarvai-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor's ambitious Tamil project Nerkonda Paarvai made it to the theatres in Singapore on August 6. The film that stars Thala Ajith and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles got a thumbs up from the viewers who attended the premiere in Singapore. The film is set for a worldwide release on August 8.

Here are some of the early reactions:-

Ajith did equally relevant to the AB is good to read. Idhu podum. #Nerkondapaarvai https://t.co/lFBxRZ9zfw — arun (@arianoarun) August 6, 2019

A great movie but not for die hard fans who expect Mass dialogues , punches , Action thrill rides . #NerKondaPaarvai — L Kubrik (@KubrikStanley) August 6, 2019

That moment for all Thala fans now #NKP pic.twitter.com/PgUjedVKsL — Pugazh :)) (@pughalarasu) August 6, 2019

Walked into Singapore Premiere of South Indian Film #NerKondaPaarvai . Didn't know it was a remake of Pink until the movie ended Mind BlownThe lead actor has outdone @SrBachchan role easily . Must start watching his movies regularly #NerkondaPaarvaiWorldPremiere — .. (@_TheSolitario) August 6, 2019

Went with zero expectations since I have watched Hindi version of Pink.

But this movie exceeded in every departments when compared to org version. One of the carrier best of #Thala

Not even a dull moment in the whole film. Must must watch. Best of 2019 so far. #NerKondaPaarvai — Mohan (@Mohann_Ms) August 6, 2019

The producer of the film Boney Kapoor revealed that he was happy to fulfill his late wife Sridevi's dream. He tweeted on Tuesday, ""I am truly blessed 9 am IST today Premiere Show of 'Nerkonda Paarvai' will start in Singapore. I have managed to fulfill my wife Sridevi Kapoor's dream."

"It couldn't have been possible without the support of Ajith Kumar... entire cast and technicians. I shall always cherish this," he added.

'Nerkonda Paarvai' is the Tamil remake of the popular Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Pink'. The film also stars Vidya Balan, Mahat Raghavendra, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam among others.