Nerkonda Paarvai

Twitterati hail Thala Ajith-Shraddha's Pink remake Nerkonda Paarvai-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor's ambitious Tamil project Nerkonda Paarvai made it to the theatres in Singapore on August 6. The film that stars  Thala Ajith and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles got a thumbs up from the viewers who attended the premiere in Singapore. The film is set for a worldwide release on August 8.

Here are some of the early reactions:-

The producer of the film Boney Kapoor revealed that he was happy to fulfill his late wife Sridevi's dream. He tweeted on Tuesday, ""I am truly blessed 9 am IST today Premiere Show of 'Nerkonda Paarvai' will start in Singapore. I have managed to fulfill my wife Sridevi Kapoor's dream."

"It couldn't have been possible without the support of Ajith Kumar... entire cast and technicians. I shall always cherish this," he added. 

'Nerkonda Paarvai' is the Tamil remake of the popular Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Pink'. The film also stars Vidya Balan, Mahat Raghavendra, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam among others.

