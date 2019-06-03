Uncomfortable filming kissing scenes in 'Seven', says Harish

New Delhi: Actor Havish is all set to return to the big screen with a mystery-thriller titled 'Seven'. The film is slated to arrive in theatres on June 5 and the actor is pretty much excited about it. As part of the promotions, the actor recently interacted with media where he spoke about the film, his working experience and upcoming projects.

Interestingly, the film has six actresses like Regina Cassandra, Poojitha Ponnada, Nanditha Swetha, Tridha Chowdhary and others. The film is directed by Nizar Shafi who turned into director from the cinematographer.

Speaking about how sure he is about bagging a hit with 'Seven', the actor said, "I am confident about 'Seven' being a hit and it has shaped up really well. Nizar has directed it really well and he is one of the really good and talented directors I have worked with. Since the beginning itself, I felt that I would fit well in the role. The plot will make the audience glued to their seats, undoubtedly."

The film has a lot of romance and has seven kissing scenes. Talking about it, Havish said that he was pretty much uncomfortable to do the scene because he wasn't told about it while he was told about the script. He said the romantic scenes can be done only when the heroine feels comfortable with him and that nobody can force him to do such scenes if the heroine isn't ready.

Asked whether he purposefully took a gap in between, the actor said that one of the lead producers of the film industry had offered him a big-budget project, but later, replaced him with another big hero.

"I lost a big film because some other hero replaced my role. If that film would have happened, my career would have gotten a much-needed break. Because of that, you people feel like there has been a gap. In the end, I am not working in a leisure mood," he added.