Underworld Ka Kabzaa: Shriya Saran Looks Mesmerising In This ‘Namaami Namaami’ BTS video - Watch

Mar 14, 2023

New Delhi: When it comes to a beautifully choreographed Indian classical song what we see is only a glimpse of it and not the countless hours of practice and rehearsal. Many hours of planning and outstanding performances is what really happens behind the scene, especially for a song like Namaami Namaami, which Shriya Saran performed eloquently in producer Anand Pandit's ‘Underworld Ka Kabzaa’. One cannot overlook the making of this song. 

Shriya Saran looks like the epitome of beauty as she dances to the tunes choreographed by the legendary Chinni Prakash. ‘Namaami Namaami’ is an introductory song of Shriya Saran in Underworld Ka Kabzaa. Being a divine and piety song, it emphasises the culture of Amarapura province and how Shriya worships Nataraj (Shiva) with Namaami Namaami. 

Underworld Ka Kabzaa is a story about the Mafia World and the journey of Arkeshwara in the underworld. The film features Shriya Saran, Upendra and Kiccha Sudeepa in pivotal roles and is all set to hit theatres on the 17th of March 2023 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. 

The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in association with Sri Siddeshwara Enterprise and Alankar Pandian and directed by R. Chandru.

