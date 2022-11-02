topStoriesenglish
Union Minister Piyush Goyal praises Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’, says, ‘film showcases the culture of Karnataka’

Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal praised Rishab Shetty's Kantara at the Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ in Bengaluru.

Nov 02, 2022

New Delhi: Hombale Films ‘Kantara' is a film that does not need any introduction now. Having its name spread all over the globe, the film is constantly creating examples of its success. While the film has ruled the hearts of the masses, it has earned great reviews from critics, celebrities, and many dignitaries from different fields. Taking ahead its constant spree of receiving acclamations, the Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, honorable Shri Piyush Goyal has considered 'Kantara' as an example that has showcased the rich culture of Karnataka while he was addressing the Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ in Bengaluru. 

As the union minister Shri Piyush Goyal was seen speaking about the growth and progress of Karnataka state during Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ in Bengaluru, it was a moment of pride for 'Kantara' to get such a huge recognition from the ministry while it has contributed to the ever-rising growth of the state. While the speech of Shri Piyush Goyal is trending on Twitter, the ministry posted, "Kantara is a low-budget film that showcases the culture of Karnataka. It has grossed nearly 20 times its investment. Investors and industry is attracted to India and the state that has very progressive policies: @PiyushGoyal #InvestKarnataka2022."  

Apart from this, 'Kantara' has received a lot of love and support from dignitaries from different fields, ranging from Anil Kumble, Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, superstar Rajinikanth to Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Anurag Thakur and a few days back renowned Indian yoga guru, a spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also watch the film with his devotees in Bengaluru at his ashram.  

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14 respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles. 

