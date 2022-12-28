topStoriesenglish
URVASHI RAUTELA

Urvashi Rautela sets the stage on fire as she dances on Boss Party at Santosham Awards!

Urvashi Rautela shook legs on her famous song Boss Party at the Santosham awards that took place recently in Hyderabad.

Dec 28, 2022

New Delhi: Urvashi Rautela is one such actress who has always made the audience go stunned with her amazing beauty and appearances. The actress has proved her versatility in the industry because of her immense hard work and dedication. She has yet again made our hearts skip a bit as she shook legs on her most famous song Boss Party at the Santosham awards that took place recently in Hyderabad.

Many celebrities from the Tollywood industry graced their presence at the award ceremony, and Urvashi was one of the actresses who performed there in front of the massive crowd on her most famous and recent party anthem of the year, Boss Party, where she is seen shaking the legs on the hook step of the song. Urvashi looked stunning as she had donned a completely beige embellished dress that had hanging tassels and designs all over. With her hair tied up in a ponytail and glam makeup, the actress grabbed the eyeballs. Urvashi's dance moves stole the hearts of many audiences with her performance over the song from her upcoming film ‘Waltair Veeraiyaa’, and we couldn't take our eyes off as she performed with such grace and ease.  

No matter what, Urvashi makes sure that whenever the actress goes, she grabs the entire limelight, and that is what she did at the Santosham Awards that took place in Hyderabad. 

