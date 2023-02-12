Urvashi Rautela to Join Rishab Shetty in ‘Kantara’ Sequel? Here’s the Truth

New Delhi: The world has seen the phenomenal success of Hombale films, ‘Kantara’. As the film is still conquering the hearts of the masses, it has also been flowing in a rumor of Urvashi Rautela joining the cast of Kantara 2. Much before this rumor comes to the surface a source close to production have come up with the clarification stating all these rumors a baseless.

A source close to the production house has revealed that, "All the rumors around Urvashi Rautela casting in Kantara 2 are totally baseless and untrue. Recently, Urvashi Rautela just happened to be on the same premises as Rishab Shetty, where she requested to meet the Kantara fame and he politely obliged. She posted the picture clicked with him with a cryptic caption, giving rise to these completely false rumors."

As now we hear that all this buzz is baseless, we are eagerly waiting to hear more about the progress of the prequel of Kantara as announced by Rishab Shetty on the occasion of the film completing 100 days, recently.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi was last seen in ‘Waltair Veerayya’ alongside Chiranjeevi. She also had an ugly spat with cricketer Rishabh Pant on social media sometime back.