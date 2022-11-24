Vadhandhi trailer promises solid crime-thriller, leaves Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi impressed

NEW DELHI: The trailer of Prime Video’s much-anticipated Tamil crime-thriller 'Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie' has been making waves every since it launched yesterday. Ever since the its trailer was released, it has not only left only fans amused but also several A-listers from the film fraternity. All eyes are on this crime-thriller which launches on the streaming service on December 2, 2022.

Noted celebrities from, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi, Venkat Prabhu, Atlee, Sriya Reddy, Aishwarya Rajesh, and many more have been sharing love on their social handles congratulating the cast and creators for the upcoming series.

Extending his wishes to SJ Suryah for his streaming debut, Dhanush Rajasaid said, "All the best sir."

Looking forward to watching S.J. Suryah in his first OTT series, director Atlee wrote: "Very interesting one by @iam_SJSuryah sir Looking forward Kudos to @PushkarGayatri and team"

Very interesting one by @iam_SJSuryah sir

Looking forward

Impressed by the intriguing trailer, Vishal expressed his excitement to watch this edge-of-the-seat thriller and wrote, "This seems to be very very intriguing & edge of the seat thriller. Waiting to watch it. My Brother @iam_SJSuryah being part of it is a bonus, looking forward to watch him excel as always, God Bless."

This seems to be very very intriguing & edge of the seat thriller. Waiting to watch it.



Selvaraghavan found the trailer immensely promising and wrote, "Looks so promising sir ! Looking forward."

While dropping his heartfelt wishes, filmmaker Venkat Prabhu wrote, "Super saar!! My hearty wishes!! A completely different cop from our dhanushkodi!! Looking forward."

Filmmaker Charukesh Sekar is really excited to watch this thriller story coming from the house of Pushkar and Gayatri. He said, "Looking fabulous as always Sir. The trailer is really intriguing! @andrewxvasanth is ready to thrill us with #Vadhandhi. @PushkarGayatri back with another winner!"

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj also excited to watch the series as he wrote, "Amazing trailer @iam_SJSuryah sir on Can't wait to watch..... All the best team #Vadhandhi"

Amazing trailer @iam_SJSuryah sir on



Actress Aishwarya Rajesh is also very excited to watch the series as she wrote, "The 2nd huge webseries from the production house of @PushkarGayatri, @wallwatcherfilm, #vadhandhi on @PrimeVideoIN. Starring @iam_SJSuryah, created by @andrewxvasanth.Trailer Out."

Respected actor and producer Vijay Sethupathi, dropped a note congratulating the producers Pushkar and Gayatri while writing, "Congrats @PushkarGayatri. The trailer of #Vadhandhi web series. Created by @andrewxvasanth and starring @iam_SJSuryah @PrimeVideoIN @wallwatcherfilm."

Produced by Pushkar and Gayatri under the banner of Wallwatcher Films, and created by Andrew Louis, Prime Video's 'Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie' stars the multifaceted film artiste, SJ Suryah in his streaming debut.

The series also marks the acting debut of Sanjana, who plays the titular role of Velonie, and features a stellar ensemble cast including Laila, M. Nasser, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran, and Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles.

The series is all set to release on December 2, 2022 worldwide on Prime Video in multiple languages.