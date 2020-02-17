Valayam trailer review: Digangana Suryanvanshi's Telugu thriller looks intriguing – Watch

Movie: Valayam

Director: Ramesh Kadumula

Movie Release Date: February 21, 2020

Trailer Ratings: 3/5

Helmed by director Ramesh Kadumula, popular television actress turned movie star, Digangana Suryanvanshi's upcoming Telugu movie 'Valayam' trailer has been unveiled. The actress took to social media and shared the link of her trailer which happens to be a thrilling watch.

Watch Valayam trailer here:

In the 1 minute 43 seconds long trailer, we are shown how Digangana and lead actor Laksh Chadalavada meet through parents in an arranged marriage set-up and tie the knot. Their blissful life is full of love and romantic moments only to be cut short by a mishap.

Digangana plays the character named Disha, who goes missing one day and how her husband fights the system, reaches out to the police and finds out shocking details about his wife—is what keeps you glued to the seats.

The thriller promises to be an edgy and gritty narrative full of twists and turns.

The backdrop music adds to create a mystique around the characters as suspicion is mounted on each one of them.

'Valayam' has been produced by Padmavathi Chadalavada under Sri Tirumala Tirupati Venkateswara Film banner. Sekhar Chandra has composed the music of this film.