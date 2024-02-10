trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2720064
SALAAR: PART 1 – CEASEFIRE

Valentine's Day: Action Spectacle 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' Fuses With Romantic Melody - WATCH

Dairy Milk's famous 'Kiss Me' melody is perfectly molded with the visuals of 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' in a creative captivating edit.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 07:56 PM IST
Valentine's Day: Action Spectacle 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' Fuses With Romantic Melody - WATCH Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the biggest action spectacles 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' has indeed arrived as the storm that just doesn't seem to settle down easily. The film not only ruled over the hearts of audiences across the world but also created records with its phenomenal box office numbers. Amid the rising fervor of the action saga, fans went on to celebrate 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' with the melody of Dairy Milk's 'Kiss Me'. 

Dairy Milk's famous 'Kiss Me' melody is perfectly molded with the visuals of 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' in a creative captivating edit. The video is a delightful watch to see the firm and soft melody of Dairy Milk's famous 'Kiss Me' song setting perfect on the adrenaline-pumping visuals of 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire'. This instantly grabbed the attention of the netizens who went on to share their love on the social media universe. 

"Dairy Milk's 'Kiss Me' meets the adrenaline of #Salaar's visuals in a captivating edit. #SalaarValentineSpecial #Prabhas @DairyMilkIn @SalaarTheSaga. Captivating moments with the 'Kiss Me' version of #Salaar.#SalaarValentineSpecial"

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan is directed by Prashanth Neel and the film is enjoying its blockbuster run in worldwide cinemas.

