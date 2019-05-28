Vamsi Krishna to direct 'dangerous thief' Tiger Nageswara Rao

Biopic of Tiger Nageswara Rao, who was known as one of the most dangerous thieves is on cards for a long time. Nageswara Rao belonged Stuartpuram and he was called Tiger for his courage. This film has been in the news since last year and it will film will feature young hero Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas as the dreaded Nageswara Rao. Vamsi Krishna will be directing the movie and Anil Sunkara will be bankrolling the project.

The film is yet to get launched and it will take some time to go on the floors. As per the latest update, actress Payal Rajput is going to play an escort in this film. Apparently, Payal was quite impressed with her bold and challenging role when she was narrated the script. However, an official confirmation is awaited regarding Payal’s role.

Payal Rajput, who made her Telugu debut with RX 100 has earned fame in a very short span of time. She is recently seen in Sita, in which she performed for a peppy song.

The actress has Disco Raja in her kitty for which she paired up with Ravi Teja. At the same time, she also has Venky Mama in her kitty. The actress has been shooting for Venky Mama till now and from today, she will begin shooting for the second schedule of Disco Raja.

The actress is also going through a couple of scripts and will be signing for some in a very short time is what we have heard.