Inside Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi's Dreamy Engagement Ceremony

Telugu film actors Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi are finally engaged and their fans couldn’t be happier. The couple who were reportedly dating each other for a few years got engaged in an intimate ceremony in the presence of close friends and family members on June 9. The engagement, which was held at the actor's plush Hyderabad residence. Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, and Allu Aravind, were among those who were present. While a few pictures from their engagement were making rounds on the internet, the couple has made it official on Instagram by sharing the first pictures of their engagement.

On Friday, Varun Tej while sharing his engagement pictures also added a caption, noting that he has "Found my Lav!"

In the pictures, the couple can be seen posing for the camera in their engagement outfits. In one of the pictures, they were also seen showing off their engagement rings.

While Varun can be seen in a white embroidered kurta-pajama set, Lavanya wore a beautiful green saree, combined with traditional jewellery and a bun adorned with flowers. The same pictures were also shared by the actress with a sweet caption that read, "2016. Found my forever!"

As soon as the pictures came out, their fans, friends, and family members also took to the comment section and showered love and blessings on them. While Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela, and Suniel Shetty dropped heart emojis in the comments, many also shared congratulatory messages for them. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu also commented on Lavanya's post and congratulated the couple on their engagement.

Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi's Relationship

As per media reports, the actors first met on the sets of “Mister” back in 2017, following which they developed a strong bond and grew close. Their relationship later developed into a romantic one. However, they always remained quiet about it. Eventually, their public appearances at events and family gatherings fuelled speculations about their relationship.

Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi's Upcoming Projects

While Varun Tej recently announced his upcoming spy-thriller action film “Gandeevadhari Arjun” with a power-packed poster, further revealing its release date, he also has another action thriller film opposite Manushi Chillar.

Lavanya, on the other hand, recently made her OTT debut with the Telugu series “Puli Meka.”