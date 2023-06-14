Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi's Engagement Rings Cost More Than A 2 BHK Apartment In NCR

New Delhi: Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in an intimate ceremony recently. The couple shared the first pictures from the engagement on Instagram at midnight. While Varun wore a white kurta pyjama, Lavanya looked stunning in a green saree. She paired it with gorgeous traditional jewelry and had her hair tied in a loose bun.

The event took place at Naga Babu’s residence in Manikonda, which was adorned with delicate pastel-colored flowers to create a magical atmosphere. The couple shared stunning pictures of the ceremony and what caught the attention of fans, were their gorgeous rings.

Varun Tej - Lavanya Tripathi Engagement Rings

According to 'The Siasat Daily', the stunning rings of Lavanya and Varun cost Rs 25 Lakh each, a total of Rs 50 Lakh is what their engagement rings cost which is approximately more than a 2 BHK apartment in NCR.. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi made a striking appearance on their special day, leaving all the guests speechless. The engagement pictures of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have taken the world by storm. The couple made it official with Rs 25 Lakhs engagement rings each and fans are in love.

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Ring Ceremony

As soon as the pictures came out, their fans, friends, and family members also took to the comment section and showered love and blessings on them. While Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela, and Suniel Shetty dropped heart emojis in the comments, many also shared congratulatory messages for them. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu also commented on Lavanya's post and congratulated the couple on their engagement.

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Relationship

Varun and Lavanya have previously shared the screen in films such as 'Mister' and 'Antariksham', captivating the audience with their on-screen chemistry. The couple was tight-lipped about their relationship and surprised fans with the happy announcement.

On The Work Front

A few days earlier, Varun announced the release date of his upcoming Telugu action film 'Gandeevadhari Arjuna.' Sharing a poster in which he is seen decked up in a black suit with a gun in his hand, sitting calmly on a railing while bomb blasts are seen behind him in the background. He also has an upcoming aerial action thriller opposite Manushi Chillar.

On the other hand, Tripathi started her career as a model and won Femina Miss Uttarakhand in 2006. She is a recipient of several awards along with two SIIMA Awards, Zee Apsara Rising Star of the Year Award, and one Filmfare Awards South nomination. She made her web debut with the Telugu series, 'Puli Meka.'