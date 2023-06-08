Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi To Get Engaged On This Date - Check Inside

New Delhi: Tollywood couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to make it official. Reportedly, the duo is getting engaged tomorrow in Hyderabad at Varun Tej’s house. However, the not yet reacted to the rumours.

The ceremony is expected to be an intimate affair. They both met and fell in love while shooting their first film together in 2017. The couple has worked together in two telugu films Mister (2017)and Antariksham 9000 KMPH(2018).

On Thursday, famous Telugu publicist duo Vamsi-Sekhar took to Twitter to announce the news of Varun Tej and Lavanya's engagement. “Mega prince @IAmVarunTej and @Itslavanya getting engaged on 9th June, 2023. Wishing a lifetime of happiness together (sic),” the tweet read.

Lavanya Tripathi made her acting debut with a Hindi television show ‘Pyaar Ka Bandhan’ and made her movie debut with ‘Andala Rakshasi’. On the other hand, Varun is the son of Telugu actor and producer Nagendra Babu. Tej made his debut with a drama film’ Mukunda’. He is known for his famous romantic films like ‘Tholi Prema’ and ‘Fidaa’.

The fans are excited to see their favourite couple get engaged and can’t wait for the first pictures.