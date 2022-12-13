Ved trailer: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’souza's film explores complicated married life- Watch

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on Tuesday unveiled the official trailer of his upcoming Marathi film `Ved'. Taking to Instagram, Ritiesh shared the trailer which he captioned in Marathi, " Aamcha Ved." Soon after the `Housefull` actor shared the trailer, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. Apart from Ritiesh, the romantic action film also stars Genelia D`souza in the lead roles. Salman Khan will be seen in a guest appearance.

"Wow waiting for it !!," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "All best both of uhh love uhh god bless you."

`Ved` marks the directorial debut of the `Masti` actor and is all set to hit the theatres on December 30, 2022. However, some fans claimed the film was a Marathi remake of the Telugu film `Maijili`, which starred south actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles.

Watch the trailer here

A user wrote, "It feels like it is Marathi remake of majili." "Majili is. I have seen it 3 years ago but still that`s my favourite. But anyway, all the best for Ved," another user wrote. A user commented, "Ye to Naga Chaitanya or Samantha wali movie jaisi mere ko lg rhi h."

Riteish was recently seen in a comedy film `Mister Mummy` along with Genelia and Mahesh Manjrekar. Helmed by Shaad Ali, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. He will be seen in an upcoming horror comedy `Kakuda` alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem and in Sajid Khan`s comedy `100%` alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill.