Venkatesh and Chaitanya fly to Kashmir for Venky Mama

Actors Venkatesh Daggubati, and his nephew Naga Chaitanya are busy working on their upcoming film Venky Mama which is currently being shot at a brisk mode. For their upcoming schedule, the team flew to Kashmir and are chilling in the weather there.

Venkatesh took his official Instagram handle to share the update and he posted a picture from the beautiful and snowy hills of Kashmir. The team is going to shoot there for a 25-day long schedule.

The team also comprises actresses Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput. As per the latest updates, sources from the direction team have revealed that Venky Mama makers have roped in former Mr India World Prateek Jain for a crucial role in the film.

Although there has been no official announcement, it’s being speculated that Prateek will be essaying a negative role in Venky Mama. Prateek was crowned with the Mr India World title in 2014. He hails from Bengaluru, where he is a prominent name in the modelling scene. Prateek is also a mixed martial arts fighter. Directed by Bobby, Venky Mama is produced by Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions.

If we aren’t wrong, the film might release either during Diwali or Sankranti. Venkatesh bagged a hit this year during Sankranti with F2. Let us see what he has for next year.

As of now, this is the only film actor Venkatesh has in his kitty, Chaitanya Akkineni, who bagged a blockbuster hit with Majili in the last month has a project with Sashi, a debutante director and this film will be bankrolled by Dil Raju.