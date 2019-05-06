close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vikram Vedha

Venkatesh and Nara Rohit in Vikram Vedha Telugu remake?

Rumors have been rife that Tamil blockbuster film Vikram Vedha is being remade in Telugu has been doing rounds since a long time. But there has never been any update about it from the makers. It was being speculated that Ravi Teja is on board to play one of the leading roles of the film.

Venkatesh and Nara Rohit in Vikram Vedha Telugu remake?

Rumors have been rife that Tamil blockbuster film Vikram Vedha is being remade in Telugu has been doing rounds since a long time. But there has never been any update about it from the makers. It was being speculated that Ravi Teja is on board to play one of the leading roles of the film.

After all this buzz on many actors being part of this film, the latest report is that Venkatesh Daggubati and Nara Rohit are going to be part of this remake project.

It is said that VV Vinayak is directing the project and if this is really true, this will be the first-ever collaboration of Venkatesh and Nara Rohit. The remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller, which starred R Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath in the main leads, will be produced by prominent producer Suresh Babu. The team is working on the remake’s script to match the sensibilities of Telugu audience. Details about the other members of the cast are still kept under wraps.

After a blockbuster hit and laughter riots like F2- Fun and Frustration, Venkatesh began shooting for Venky Mama which also has Naga Chaitanya and is directed by Bobby. SAs of now, he doesn’t have any other projects in the kitty. Well, it has been a long time since Nara Rohit bagged a hit. He definitely needs one is what all his fans think. So this remake project might really work well for him. 

Tags:
Vikram VedhaVenkatesh DaggubatiNara Rohit
Next
Story

Mahesh Babu clears the air on his equation with filmmaker Sukumar

Must Watch

PT4M46S

Poll code violation by Modi and Amit Shah; SC adjourns hearing to May 8