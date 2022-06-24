Veteran Malayalam actor VP Khalid dies on film shooting location

Kochi: Senior film and TV serial actor V.P. Khalid passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at a film location in Vaikom near here, industry sources said. Seventy-year-old Khalid was shooting for the latest directorial venture of Jude Antony.

After having his breakfast at the location, Khalid went to the restroom. When he did not return for a while, others went looking for him and found him in a semi-conscious state there.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the doctor pronounced him dead at arrival. Khalid was a hugely popular stage actor and worked with Alleppey Theatres for a long time.

Later, he started doing small roles in films and became a noted actor when he took up acting in TV serials. His three sons -- Shaiju, Jimshi and director Khalid Rahman -- are also in the film industry and doing well for themselves.



