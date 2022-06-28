New Delhi: Top Malayalam actress Ambika Rao passed away due to cardiac arrest on Monday night. The whole South industry is mourning the death of 'Chechi' including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas and more.

She was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Ernakulam. The actress has worked in widely popular Malayalam films such as 'Virus' and 'Kumbalangi Nights.' Several celebrities mourned the death of the veteran actress.

'Kaduva' actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram and shared Ambika's picture, he wrote in the caption, "Rest in peace Ambika Chechi." Also, actor Kunchacko Boban wrote, "Rest in everlasting peace Chechi! Ambika Rao." He has worked with Ambika in 'Virus'. Tovino Thomas, who also worked with her in 'Virus', shared her picture on Instagram and poured in his tributes.

Ambika stepped into the Malayalam industry in year 2002 but her first stint was not as an actor. She began her career as an assistant director to Balachandra Menon in 'Krishna Gopalakrishna.' She also worked as an AD in 'Thommanum Makkalum', 'Salt and Pepper', 'Rajamanickam', and 'Vellinakshatram.'

As an actor some of her best works are 'Meesha Madhavan', 'Anuragakarikkin Vellam', 'Virus' and 'Kumbalangi Nights.'

