Mihir Das

Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das hospitalised after suffering mild heart attack

The actor's son Amlan said that Das is recovering fast and urged everyone to pray for his well-being.

File Photo

CUTTACK: Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das has been hospitalised after suffering a mild heart attack, sources in the medical establishment said. The 55-year-old actor, a chronic renal patient who has been undergoing dialysis for the last few years, is on ventilator support in a hospital in Cuttack, a treating doctor said.

The actor's son Amlan said that Das is recovering fast and urged everyone to pray for his well-being. "The heart attack was very mild in nature, and there is absolutely no problem. Blood pressure fluctuation is pretty common among kidney patients," he said. Prominent members of the Odia film and television industry wished for his speedy recovery.

In a career spanning over three decades, Das has won the Best Actor Award from the state government for his performance in 'Laxmi Protima' in 1998 and 'Pheria Mo Suna Bhauni' in 2005. His acting in 'Pua Mora Bholashankar' brought him to the limelight. Mihir Das has also received the Best Comedian Award for 'Mu Tate Love Karuchi' in 2007 and Best Supporting Actor Award for 'Prema Adhei Akhyara' in 2010.

He is also a popular anchor in socially relevant programmes on television channels.

Tags:
Mihir DasOdiaOdia actorMihir Das hospitalisationMihir Das heart attack
