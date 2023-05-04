topStoriesenglish2602826
SARATH BABU

Veteran South Actor Sarath Babu's Health Update: Family Denies Death Rumours, Says 'Condition Stable'

Sarath Babu Health News: The 71-year-old is under treatment at AIG Hospital for age-related ailments. 

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 04:12 PM IST|Source: IANS

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Sarath Babu's family has denied rumours of his demise on Thursday and clarified that his condition is stable. The actor remained hospitalised in Hyderabad for two weeks. As the rumours of his death flooded social media, his brother Ayush Tejas clarified that there is no truth in it. He appealed to the actor's fans not to believe the rumours.

According to him, Babu's condition was better on Wednesday. The doctors told the family that it will take some days for Babu to recover fully. Tejas thanked those praying for the actor's early recovery.

The rumours of Babu's demise spread on social media since Wednesday evening. Actor Kamal Haasan was among those who fell for the hoax. He expressed his condolences but later deleted the tweet.

The 71-year-old is under treatment at AIG Hospital for age-related ailments. He was brought to Hyderabad from Bengaluru on April 20 and was admitted to AIG.

The actor is reported to be under treatment for multi-organ damage. According to sources, Babu suffered from sepsis, which impacted the functioning of the kidneys, lungs, liver and other organs.

