Srikanth

Veteran Tamil actor Srikanth, who made debut alongside Jayalalithaa, dead

In his 40-year career, Srikanth had acted as hero and villain, besides featuring in many character roles as well. 'Vennira Adai' (The white cloth) was directed by late veteran CV Sridhar.

File Photo

CHENNAI: Veteran Tamil actor Srikanth, who made his debut alongside the late J Jayalalithaa in the 1965 classic "Vennira Adai" died here on Tuesday, film industry sources said. The 82 year-old actor died due to old age, they said.

"#RIPSrikanth !!," said the official Twitter handle of 'Nadigar Sangam,' the artists association.

In his 40-year career, Srikanth had acted as hero and villain, besides featuring in many character roles as well. 'Vennira Adai' (The white cloth) was directed by late veteran CV Sridhar.

The actor is known for his many supporting roles in films starring top stars of Tamil cinema, including the late Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

His memorable roles include that of the rebellious son of a strict police officer, played by Ganesan, in the 1974 super hit 'Thanga Pathakkam,' (The Gold Medal).

He also played the anti-hero in 'Bhairavi,' Rajinikanth's first flick as a hero.

