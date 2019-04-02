हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
j mahendran

Veteran Tamil filmmaker J. Mahendran dead

Well-known Tamil filmmaker J. Mahendran, most popular for making some path-breaking films with superstar Rajinikanth, breathed his last here at his residence on Tuesday. He was 79.

Veteran Tamil filmmaker J. Mahendran dead

Chennai: Well-known Tamil filmmaker J. Mahendran, most popular for making some path-breaking films with superstar Rajinikanth, breathed his last here at his residence on Tuesday. He was 79.

According to his publicist, Mahendran had been critically ill and was undergoing treatment at Apollo hospital for over a week. On Monday night, he was brought back home.

"He passed away early this morning at his residence. He was brought home from hospital last evening after being treated for a week. The cremation services will take place this evening," the publicist told IANS.

Tags:
j mahendranRajinikanthSouthern Actress
Next
Story

SC refuses urgent hearing to plea challenging HC stay on release of 'Lakshmi's NTR'

Must Watch

PT1M49S

Watch top 10 news of general elections 2019