VIDEO: Rishab Shetty thanks fans for MASSIVE success of 'Kantara', urges viewers 'not to mimic or make Reels on Daiva'

New Delhi: Hombale films 'Kantara' has received a phenomenal response from the masses ever since its release. With every day the film is only breaking records with its success. After creating rage in India, the film received a great response in the international market as well. The example of its constant rising demand was recently witnessed when an additional 50 screens were added in Karnataka even after the film was released on OTT and the release of its TULU version in Australia. Having received a great response, the writer, director, and actor Rishab Shetty was recently seen expressing his thankful gesture for all the love the audience gave to the film.

A video that has been shared by the makers, Hombale films on their social media captured Rishab Shetty talking while they jotted down a caption writing which in English means:

"The Tulu version of Kantara, a legend that has become an unprecedented success thanks to God's blessings and fans' wishes, will release in theaters near you on December 02, 2022.

We have made this movie so as not to harm the rituals and beliefs of Tulunada. Hombale Film Team is grateful for all your support."

https://twitter.com/hombalefilms/status/1598336298913177602?s=48&t=pPB6rotSnmP-Q_6GC6dYrA

The actor further said in the video: "Greetings to everyone. I am here to share a few things with you. This December 2nd Kantara is releasing in Tulu. This is my first movie releasing in Tulu Language. The entire team is happy that you all have made Kantara a huge success and we are grateful for that. Kantara in Tulu is getting released in both Karnataka and overseas with the maximum number of theatres. So, I request everyone to please come and watch Kantara in Tulu."

"When Kantara was released in Kannada, the movie showcased the culture and tradition of the coastal region of Karnataka, and there was a huge demand to dub this movie in Tulu. So, as you all wished Kantara is getting released in Tulu."

"And addition to this, as I have observed on Social Media and other platforms that when the movie was released I made a request and I am requesting again not to mimic on stages and make reels about Daiva. These kind of acts hurt our sentiments and also hurt the people who follow this culture and traditions."

"Along with this, there were few apps that we blocked with the help of the Production house-Hombale films, and we have kept an eye on them to stop this kind of practice. There were few issues that came up after the release of the movie questioning the existence of Daivaradhane and that for those who don’t believe in it is itself a belief and for those who say this is a superstition, If you don’t believe it’s okay but you can't question others who have belief in this. Please don’t harm others' feelings who believe in these rituals. "

"Personally, If someone asks me whether Kantara or Daiva is important, I would always say Daiva. Because, if not Daiva, Kantara wouldn’t have reached this level. Daiva is much important and I believe in it."

"And there were few discussions regarding the beliefs. And when mistakes happen we often say, Daiva will look after it in every instance whether it is good or bad because we are not more powerful than Daiva and that is what I believe in."

"I am heartily thankful. We made this cinema without harming the rituals and even our beliefs were the same, still the same, and will be the same always and forever. You have stood by us, and supported us. This will inspire us to do greater things. Again, I will dedicate this entire movie to Daivanarthakaru, Daivaradhakaru, Daivasevakaru, their community and families, and also our Karnataka Rathna Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar."

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.